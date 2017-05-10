Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

TC Ella heads for Fiji

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

A CATEGORY 1 cyclone has formed to the west of Samoa and is slowly moving towards Fiji.

As of 6pm yesterday, the Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) said Tropical Cyclone Ella was located about 770km north-east of Udu Point.

The system is moving in a north-westward direction at about 13km per hour. In its forecasted track, the cyclone is expected to move closer to the group at the later part of Thursday evening.

FMS said TC Ella was intensifying and could be Category 2 by Thursday.

TC Ella is expected to track north of Cikobia tomorrow night and approach the rest of the group by Friday.

FMS said a strong wind warning remained in force for all Fiji waters.

Strong south-east winds of 40-50km per hour and momentary gusts of 65km per hour were forecasted for land areas of the Lau group.

This is expected to extend to other parts of Fiji later tomorrow particularly for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller Islands, the Lomaiviti group and the Kadavu passage.

All communities have been advised to remain prepared at all times and take necessary precautions when alerts, warnings and advisories are issued.








