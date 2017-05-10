Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Fiji Ports confirms minor oil seepage from sunken ship

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

A PRELIMINARY assessment carried out by the Fiji Ports Corporation Ltd (FPCL) has confirmed minor oil seepage from the hydraulics and diesel fuel of the sunken cargo ship MV Southern Phoenix at the Suva harbour.

FPCL said divers from the Dive Centre continued to undertake their assessments to further ascertain any possibility of a major oil spill.

While minor oil seepage from the hydraulics and diesel fuel has been confirmed, FPCL said it was not a major threat to the environment.

"All floating loose cargo have been secured and confined to the south end (of the wharf) while salvage operations by the vessel owner to retrieve them has begun," FPCL said.

FPCL, in collaboration with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF), has deployed oil spill equipment to the scene. According to FPCL, the sunken vessel is located about 10-15 metres from the south end of the Kings Wharf.

Meanwhile, a local expert in marine studies says the longer the sunken vessel stays in the Suva harbour the more damage it will do to the environment.

University of the South Pacific head of School of Marine Studies Dr Joeli Veitayaki said of concern was the leakage of oil into the sea from the vessel and the cargo inside the containers getting into contact with the water.

"It all depends on the cargo and what is in those containers. If those containers have things that would mix with the water, that would be very difficult to contain," Dr Veitayaki said.

He said while the ship had oil on board, if there were chemicals inside the containers, it would already be mixing with water.

"If there are chemicals, those would already be mixing with the water and it would be hard to know what is happening unless close monitoring is being done."








