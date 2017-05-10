Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

The almost everyday power outage can be used in a horror story.

One part of the story will go like this: "That evening as the family cowered in their living room having turned on all the lights for safety's sake, they heard the strange beings again outside whispering and they heard the sound of metal against metal.

"Just then they heard sirens of the police vehicles and they hoped it would stop by their house.

"The door rattled and suddenly the power went off.

"Then they heard a knock on the door.

"The father yelled out, 'Why are you doing this, go away?'

"Then a voice from outside calls out, 'Hey boss, power cut again. Do you still have some grog left? Give me $20 please, sorry we put in and many coins here'."








