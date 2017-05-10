NFP attacks PM's call

/ Front page / News

NATIONAL Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad has labelled the prime minister's call to cane farmers in Rakiraki on Monday not to listen to politicians who were spreading misinformation and causing confusion about the sugar industry as "ridiculous".

Prof Prasad said the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, should stop talking about politicising development issues.

"His (PM's) call to farmers not to listen to politicians is ridiculous and the PM forgets that he is a politician as well," Prof Prasad said.

He claimed that the FijiFirst Government continued to politicise various national issues.

"The PM is using important occasions to blame politicians when he himself is a politician who has never stopped campaigning since the 2014 General Election," he claimed.

"The message that I have been giving to farmers in Rakiraki is very clear, that the Government failed to repair and restore the Penang mill in the first place."

Prof Prasad said for Mr Bainimarama to now say that the mill was in no condition to be repaired was ridiculous as well.

"The NFP has made a commitment of building a new mill and we would do so when we come into government."

While speaking to concerned sugarcane farmers in Rakiraki, Mr Bainimarama said the Penang mill would not be repaired despite what a few politicians were saying.

He said canegrowers would be looked after by Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Mr Bainimarama said sugarcane farmers should not be involved in politics.