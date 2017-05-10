Fiji Time: 8:55 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Financing climate adaptation

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

ECONOMY Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on the global community to understand the need to adjust the current skewered permutation of the climate finance facility.

Addressing the 50th annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on behalf of the 14 Pacific Developing Member Countries (PDMC) in Japan this week, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said instead of 80 per cent of these funds being skewered to mitigation and only 20 per cent for adaptation, more funds should be allocated for adaptation from the current pool of funds.

He said as part of Fiji's presidency of the United Nations Conference of Parties 23rd (COP23) meeting, it needed support from the global community.

"While PDMC may be on the coal face of bearing the brunt of climate change, in particular through rising sea levels and heightened and erratic climate events, climate change is a global issue," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"It has as much relevance to Asians, Americans, Africans and Europeans. It has an impact on food security, sustainability of livelihoods, our biodiversity and quality of life.

"It has and will have an impact on profits and sustainability of commercial and financial interest. It will have an impact on human survival. So we look forward to all your support in this global effort."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told the meeting that PDMC would continue to work as a collective group to support each other in the global arena, such as in the upcoming COP23 meeting in November in Bonn, Germany when Fiji will formally assume the presidency.

"This is an honour not only for Fiji but for the PDMC as it will be the first time a PDMC has been given the COP presidency.

"Our focus will be to safeguard the Kyoto Protocol and further advance and implement the Paris Agreement."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65770.6387
JPY 55.262452.2624
GBP 0.36950.3615
EUR 0.44070.4287
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.65590.6309
USD 0.48160.4646

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chest 'stories' worry
  2. Prepare for Ella: Government
  3. NFP attacks PM's call
  4. Life sentence for farmer
  5. Court jails former PWD workers
  6. Tax evasion
  7. Banker clarifies engaging security services on day of heist
  8. TC Ella heads for Fiji
  9. Thumbs up for new players
  10. School dropouts return to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  6. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  7. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  8. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)