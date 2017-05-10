Financing climate adaptation

/ Front page / News

ECONOMY Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on the global community to understand the need to adjust the current skewered permutation of the climate finance facility.

Addressing the 50th annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on behalf of the 14 Pacific Developing Member Countries (PDMC) in Japan this week, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said instead of 80 per cent of these funds being skewered to mitigation and only 20 per cent for adaptation, more funds should be allocated for adaptation from the current pool of funds.

He said as part of Fiji's presidency of the United Nations Conference of Parties 23rd (COP23) meeting, it needed support from the global community.

"While PDMC may be on the coal face of bearing the brunt of climate change, in particular through rising sea levels and heightened and erratic climate events, climate change is a global issue," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"It has as much relevance to Asians, Americans, Africans and Europeans. It has an impact on food security, sustainability of livelihoods, our biodiversity and quality of life.

"It has and will have an impact on profits and sustainability of commercial and financial interest. It will have an impact on human survival. So we look forward to all your support in this global effort."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told the meeting that PDMC would continue to work as a collective group to support each other in the global arena, such as in the upcoming COP23 meeting in November in Bonn, Germany when Fiji will formally assume the presidency.

"This is an honour not only for Fiji but for the PDMC as it will be the first time a PDMC has been given the COP presidency.

"Our focus will be to safeguard the Kyoto Protocol and further advance and implement the Paris Agreement."