School dropouts return to school

+ Enlarge this image Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy with children and their parents during the No Child Left Behind Strategic Meeting at the Technical College of Fiji in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

MORE than 100 school students from Navua to Nausori have been given another chance to go back to school.

This is after the Ministry of Education handed out school supplies and school letters to the students who were facing difficulties in returning to schools.

Ministry of Education director corporate services Releshni Karan said the ministry's online database, known as Fiji Education Management Information System (FEMIS), identified which students were facing difficulties and needed assistance in going back to school.

"We found out from FEMIS database that they had left school. We started to track them. We conducted a research in Suva, Lautoka, Nadi, Bua, Nausori and Maucata and found out the students who were willing to go back to school," Ms Karan said.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said the Government's main priority was to ensure that every child went through primary and secondary school education.

Vikashni Devi of Navua said she was happy that her son would be given another opportunity to attend school again.

"My son has been at home for the first term this year. We are poor and we found it hard to send my son to school. But I would like to thank the ministry for their help and identifying us for assistance," she said.

Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie said the children should take advantage of the opportunity to get re-enrolled in school.

"Save the Children Fiji came to provide these children with school bags, stationery and exercise books," she said.