Fiji Time: 8:56 PM on Wednesday 10 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Thumbs up for new players

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Vodafone Fiji 7s forward Setareki Bituniyata has given his stamp of approval to the four new players who joined the team for the last leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The four new players are Paula Dranisinukula, Glen Cakautini, Samu Bale and Jo Vakurinibuli.

Bituniyata said the new members of the team were skilfull and had a lot to offer in the last two tournaments.

Bituniyata, who has become a mainstay of the Fiji 7s team, will be looking to continue with his good form in Paris and London.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65770.6387
JPY 55.262452.2624
GBP 0.36950.3615
EUR 0.44070.4287
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.65590.6309
USD 0.48160.4646

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chest 'stories' worry
  2. Prepare for Ella: Government
  3. NFP attacks PM's call
  4. Life sentence for farmer
  5. Court jails former PWD workers
  6. Tax evasion
  7. Banker clarifies engaging security services on day of heist
  8. TC Ella heads for Fiji
  9. Thumbs up for new players
  10. School dropouts return to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  6. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  7. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  8. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)