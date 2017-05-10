Thumbs up for new players

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image New inclusion to the Vodafone Fiji 7s team Glen Cakautini trains at the Centre National de Rugby gym at Marcoussis in France. Picture: NACANI CAWANIBUKA

Vodafone Fiji 7s forward Setareki Bituniyata has given his stamp of approval to the four new players who joined the team for the last leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The four new players are Paula Dranisinukula, Glen Cakautini, Samu Bale and Jo Vakurinibuli.

Bituniyata said the new members of the team were skilfull and had a lot to offer in the last two tournaments.

Bituniyata, who has become a mainstay of the Fiji 7s team, will be looking to continue with his good form in Paris and London.