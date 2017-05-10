/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has revealed an estimated $0.5 billion was suspected to be linked to tax evasion activities in the past five years.

FIU director Razim Buksh said the five-year figure they provided Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) showed referrals were made in relation to suspected tax evasion activities in Fiji worth $496.3 million. And when combined with avoidance of excise duties, proceeds of crime, suspected money laundering including cyber crime matters, Mr Buksh said the figure ballooned to $674.23m.

However, as a result of FIU's collaboration and intelligence, he said a number of cases had been successfully investigated and additional tax revenue recovered.

"I cannot disclose the size of tax recovery as a result of our intelligence, but the amount is quite substantial."

He made the comments during their submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Suva yesterday.

Mr Buksh confirmed that last year alone, FIU noted more than $110m in suspected tax evasion.

"For customs-related avoidance of excise duties there was a total of $23.2 million and our referrals to the Fiji Police Force for suspected proceeds of crime, suspected money laundering including cybercrime matters were $154 million, so in total our disseminations to the relevant law enforcement agencies over the past five years is $0.67 billion which is quite alarming.

"This could just be something that is just a tip of the iceberg.

"When FRCA investigates these taxpayers who are not declaring the right amount then I'm sure that the value of this will be quite high."

He said financial crimes such as tax evasion were conducted with great complexity.

Mr Buksh said some of the challenges faced by FIU were that several corporate layers were usually established merely to make investigations and profiling difficult.

"Persons may hold shares non-beneficially (that is shares held by a person as trustee, nominee or on account of another person) to disguise and mask the identity of the beneficiaries who ultimately own and control the legal entities and legal arrangements.

"Transactions may involve multiple bank accounts maintained with several banks in different countries. Commercial and trade transactions are deliberately manipulated by overvaluing goods and services."