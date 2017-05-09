Ambassador addresses global media on climate talks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief Negotiator for the Fijian COP23 Presidency Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan speaks to a gathering of global media at the latest round of UN climate talks in Bonn, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:47PM FIJI believes in multi-lateralism.

The Chief Negotiator for the Fijian COP23 Presidency, Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan, highlighted this to a gathering of global media at the latest round of UN climate talks in Bonn, Germany.

"We believe it is a process that works because it is inclusive and universal. So irrespective of the position of particular countries, we believe it is very important to move the global climate change agenda forward," Mrs Khan said.

Two hundred nations will gather in Bonn in the next two weeks to develop the guidelines needed to fully implement the landmark 2015 Agreement.

Mrs Khan also explained that Fiji would bring special awareness and consciousness of the effects of climate change to the negotiating process, and that this in turn added a sense of urgency that would help drive the negotiations forward.

She concluded her remarks by thanking the German government and the Moroccan COP22 Presidency for their generous support for the incoming Fijian presidency and said that Fiji looked forward to working with them, as well as the UNFCCC and other partners, to deliver a successful COP.