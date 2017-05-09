Fiji Time: 9:39 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Weather watch: Strong wind warning for Fiji waters

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 5:43PM THE national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has reinforced the strong wind warning issued for all Fiji waters.

It says there is a strong East to Southeast wind flow that prevailed over Fiji waters.

Forecast to 6pm tomorrow for Fiji waters, there will be East to Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

It has warned of rough seas and moderate southerly swells.

Also in its bulletin issued at 3.30pm today, the weather centre said the strong wind warning remained in force for Lau land areas.

And the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, there will be Southeast winds 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 60km/hr for Lau.

There is also a forecast for cloudy periods with some showers, and rough to very rough seas.

For the rest of the country, expect cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers, and possible thunderstorms; and moderate to rough seas.








