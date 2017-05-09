Competition targets student's knowledge on the environment

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:35PM PRIMARY school students will get a chance to enhance their knowledge on environmental issues affecting the country.

This after the launching of the National Green Olympiad 2017 competition by the Minster for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy, today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The competition, which will test the students in two levels will allow primary school students from Year Five to Year Eight to take part.

Dr Reddy said the competition would be staged online and it would examine some key topics such as climate change, pollution, renewable energy, food security, bio-diversity, conservation, disaster risk reduction, and sustainability among others.

The students will be awarded certificates in different areas of performance such as Certificates of Distinction and Merit.