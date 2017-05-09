Fiji Time: 9:39 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Men in the cloth to pray, fast for Macuata

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 5:31PM CLOSE to 100 pastors from the Assemblies of God presbytery in the Northern Division will converge in Naduri this week to perform spiritual cleansing in the province of Macuata.

Presbytery head Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa said more than 50 pastors had gathered in the village from yesterday. 

Mr Qalomaiwasa said pastors would spend three weeks praying and fasting for the province of Macuata. 

"More pastors will arrive at the village this afternoon and the program will end on the 3rd of June," he said. 

"After this, we will head to Somosomo in Taveuni for a similar cleansing advent in the garden island of Fiji." 

In February this year, pastors from the church had also undertaken 40 days of fasting in the province of Bua.








