Uni students participate in Europe Day quiz

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 5:22PM THE three major universities - University of Fiji (UniFiji), University of the South Pacific (USP) and Fiji National University (FNU) - will be taking part in the Europe Day Quiz to be held this Thursday.

The team from UniFiji consisting of Brandan Shamsher, Patrick Lal, Ekta Billimoria and Asinate Raga are very excited and ready for the quiz.

Patrick says he is privileged to be in the team and to work with such amazing people.

"I look forward to the competition hoping that we will do well. I am looking forward to getting the exposure, to meet new people, get to know more about the European Union and how it supports Fiji and the Pacific countries and gain more knowledge apart from medicine," he said.

The quiz, initiated by the Delegation of the European Union, will take place at USP's Japan-ICT Centre.








