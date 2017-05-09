Naduri villagers identify hazards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women of Naduri in Macuata who were part of the disaster risk workshop in Naduri today. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:14PM COMMITTEE representatives from interest groups in Naduri Village, Macuata, gathered at the village hall today for the second day of the Child Centred Disaster Risk Reduction workshop organised by Save the Children Fiji.

Villagers identified hazard spots in the village, which would pose major risks to villagers during natural disasters.

Speaking to villagers during the workshop, Save the Children Fiji officer Tevita Tokalauvere said members of the public continued to lose their lives during natural disasters because of hazards that could have been avoided.

Mr Tokalauvere said those hazards could only be avoided if they were identified and solutions found to address the danger they posed.