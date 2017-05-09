Pharmaceutical procurement process queried

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Health permanent secretary Philip Davies answering queries from the Public Accounts Committee this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:50PM FIJI'S Ministry of Health led by its permanent secretary Philip Davies today made its presentation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the audit issues raised on its Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services (FPBS) division for the year 2014.

While most of the audit findings related to the drugs and consumables procurement process, chief pharmacist and acting FPBS director Apolosi Vosanibola said in some instances, they had had to work over and above the formal procedures and protocols to ensure that drugs and consumables were always available to members of the public.

Mr Davies, in support of Mr Vosanibola's comments, said: "The general observation would be that in any procurement process, there are a number of steps we need to go through; sometimes Government Tender Board (GTB), Fiji Procurement Office (FPO) and sometimes the Solicitor-General's office and we have our own internal processes. Regrettably, there's always going to be delays as these processes go end to end and build up time."

He said in the area of medicine and medical consumables, they had had to fast track certain areas and maybe took actions outside the formal requirements.

"That is always a considered judgement; a judgement that is made when patients' safety and lives are at stake," Mr Davies said.