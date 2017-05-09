Big case for regionalism in tourism: AG

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with BBC journalist and panel moderator Zeinab Badawi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:33PM TOURISM in Fiji, which is Fiji's biggest revenue earner, is an area in which the island nation could work with its neighbours to attract more development.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this during a panel discussion at the Asian Development Bank's 50th annual meeting in Yokohama, Japan.

"There is a very big case for regionalism in tourism and we need to make a concerted effort in this area," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He cited Fiji's efforts to diversify its tourism industry and mitigate risk by going beyond its traditional markets of Australia and New Zealand, which he said were presently providing 70 per cent of visitor arrivals.

He said the Government's partnership with the national airline, Fiji Airways, to develop the Singapore route plus the new code sharing arrangement with India's Jet Airways had opened up new markets for visitors who would not only visit Fiji but other island nations.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said along with other speakers on the panel, which includes the Japanese Finance Minister, Taro Aso, ministers from Indonesia, Norway and a representative from India stressed the vital importance of improving national infrastructure to develop the economies of the Asia Pacific.

He said Fiji had made great strides in this area and was also taking every opportunity to diversify the Fijian economy through the IT and services sectors.