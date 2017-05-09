Fiji Time: 9:38 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Big case for regionalism in tourism: AG

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 4:33PM TOURISM in Fiji, which is Fiji's biggest revenue earner, is an area in which the island nation could work with its neighbours to attract more development.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this during a panel discussion at the Asian Development Bank's 50th annual meeting in Yokohama, Japan.

"There is a very big case for regionalism in tourism and we need to make a concerted effort in this area," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He cited Fiji's efforts to diversify its tourism industry and mitigate risk by going beyond its traditional markets of Australia and New Zealand, which he said were presently providing 70 per cent of visitor arrivals.

He said the Government's partnership with the national airline, Fiji Airways, to develop the Singapore route plus the new code sharing arrangement with India's Jet Airways had opened up new markets for visitors who would not only visit Fiji but other island nations.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said along with other speakers on the panel, which includes the Japanese Finance Minister, Taro Aso, ministers from Indonesia, Norway and a representative from India stressed the vital importance of improving national infrastructure to develop the economies of the Asia Pacific.

He said Fiji had made great strides in this area and was also taking every opportunity to diversify the Fijian economy through the IT and services sectors.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  2. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  3. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  4. Fijians safe
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  8. FSC looks for new mill site
  9. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)