Business as usual in Vila

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 4:13PM IT was business as usual in Port Vila, Vanuatu this morning.

Fijian Naomi Nawasaitoga who now resides in Port Vila said many of the businesses were up and running and people were doing their normal chores.

"With the past experience of Tropical Cyclone Pam in 2015, I am of the view that if not most, many residents in Port Vila were well prepared for Tropical Cyclone Donna," Ms Nawasaitoga said.

"Unfortunately, the badly affected places that were hit by TC Donna was TORBA Province," she said.

TORBA Province consists of Torres and Bank Islands.

However, she confirmed that all Fijians were safe and sound.

Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Donna battered islands in Vanuatu yesterday.

The storm is said to be the worst to hit any South Pacific island this year, recording average wind speeds of 260km/hr.








