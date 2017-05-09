Fiji Time: 9:39 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji monitors 2019 RWC draws

MAIKELI SERU
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 4:03PM THE pool draws for the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) takes place at 9pm (Fiji time) tomorrow at the State Guest House in Kyoto, Japan.

And Vodafone Flying Fijians coach John McKee is closely monitoring the draw to see which nation plays Fiji in rugby's momentous tournament from Friday September 20 to Saturday November 2 in Japan.

"I am watching it closely," McKee said.

"It will be exciting to see who is placed as Oceania One and who as Oceania Two become because that will determine our proceedings in the world cup.

"We have to consider the strength of our pool opponents because this world cup will be very, very tough."

Fiji, which is ranked eighth in the World Rugby ranking released on May 8, is on 10th position, Tonga 13th and Samoa 14th.

Fiji could go into the RWC in Band Four as Oceania 1 (Highest ranked team from Pacific Nations Cup 2016 and 2017 - Fiji, Samoa or Tonga).

The band, World Rugby reports, includes Europe 1 (Highest-ranked team, excluding Georgia, from the Rugby Europe Championship), Americas 1 (Winner of United States/Canada playoff), Oceania 2 (Second-highest ranked team from Pacific Nations Cup 2016 and 2017 - Fiji, Samoa or Tonga).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  2. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  3. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  4. Fijians safe
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  8. FSC looks for new mill site
  9. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)