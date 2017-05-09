Fiji monitors 2019 RWC draws

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Flying Fijians coach John McKee. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:03PM THE pool draws for the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) takes place at 9pm (Fiji time) tomorrow at the State Guest House in Kyoto, Japan.

And Vodafone Flying Fijians coach John McKee is closely monitoring the draw to see which nation plays Fiji in rugby's momentous tournament from Friday September 20 to Saturday November 2 in Japan.

"I am watching it closely," McKee said.

"It will be exciting to see who is placed as Oceania One and who as Oceania Two become because that will determine our proceedings in the world cup.

"We have to consider the strength of our pool opponents because this world cup will be very, very tough."

Fiji, which is ranked eighth in the World Rugby ranking released on May 8, is on 10th position, Tonga 13th and Samoa 14th.

Fiji could go into the RWC in Band Four as Oceania 1 (Highest ranked team from Pacific Nations Cup 2016 and 2017 - Fiji, Samoa or Tonga).

The band, World Rugby reports, includes Europe 1 (Highest-ranked team, excluding Georgia, from the Rugby Europe Championship), Americas 1 (Winner of United States/Canada playoff), Oceania 2 (Second-highest ranked team from Pacific Nations Cup 2016 and 2017 - Fiji, Samoa or Tonga).