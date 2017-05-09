Civil society is everyone: CIVICUS

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Dhananjayan (Danny) Sriskandarajah addresses civil society leaders during a breakfast at Cafe' 30 in Suva this morning. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 3:55PM EVERYONE is in civil society because all of us, regardless of where we work or even if we do not work, are active in our communities, church groups, sporting associations, etcetera.

Dr Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah, the Secretary General and CEO of CIVICUS since January 2013, stressed this in an interview today with Fiji Times Online.

CIVICUS is a world alliance for citizen participation and is an international alliance activists and organisations at the local, national, regional and international levels, and spans the spectrum of civil society.

Dr Danny is in the country for preparatory talks and build-up with the civil society and the Government here in Fiji with regards to the International Civil Society Week (ICSW) to be held in Fiji in December later this year.

"Civil society for me is when people come together to help each other to deliver services, to fight for justice and to fight for policy change," Dr Sriskandarajah said.

"We are all 24-hour citizens and my job is to inspire people to take that citizenship really seriously."

He said Government and the private sector could not deliver everything for us and "so we will have to help ourselves to build our own community organisations and associations".

"CIVICUS is an international alliance of civil society, a network of non-governmental organisations (NGO) and probably the biggest international organisation of this nature. We have members in 180 countries and we're active in supporting civil society do its work and to help NGOs deliver its programs."

He said part of their work was to show governments that working with civil societies were important and to promote people?s causes at the international level.

Dr Sriskandarajah was part of a breakfast this morning with civil society leaders at Cafe 30 in Suva.