Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Times case: Waqabaca not challenging amended charge

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 2:54PM THE first accused and letter writer in the case involving three senior officials of the Fiji Times and the company will not be challenging the amended charge against them.

Josaia Waqabaca's lawyer Aman Ravindra- Singh confirmed this to the High Court in Suva this morning.

Mr Waqabaca is charged alongside Nai Lalakai Editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, company general manager and publisher Hank Arts and the company with one count each of sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe this morning.

The other four are, however, challenging the amended charge claiming that it was defective.

The charges stem from a letter written by Mr Waqabaca and published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, on April 27 last year.

They are alleged to have made, or caused to be published a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism of the Muslim community.

Bail has been extended for all five.

The matter has been adjourned to May 18.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  2. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  3. Fijians safe
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. FSC looks for new mill site
  8. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  9. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  4. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)