Times case: Waqabaca not challenging amended charge

Update: 2:54PM THE first accused and letter writer in the case involving three senior officials of the Fiji Times and the company will not be challenging the amended charge against them.

Josaia Waqabaca's lawyer Aman Ravindra- Singh confirmed this to the High Court in Suva this morning.

Mr Waqabaca is charged alongside Nai Lalakai Editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, company general manager and publisher Hank Arts and the company with one count each of sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe this morning.

The other four are, however, challenging the amended charge claiming that it was defective.

The charges stem from a letter written by Mr Waqabaca and published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, on April 27 last year.

They are alleged to have made, or caused to be published a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism of the Muslim community.

Bail has been extended for all five.

The matter has been adjourned to May 18.