US peace corps work with Bua girls

+ Enlarge this image American peace corp volunteers during the G-Glow camp in Bua. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:42PM AMERICAN peace corp volunteers have worked with secondary school girls in Bua on Vanua Levu, promoting the importance of education.

The volunteers, based in the North organised a camp last week, known as G-Glow and involved students who were taught about social ills like teenage pregnancy and its consequences.

A statement from the group stated most volunteers were interested to work with grassroots level communities after seeing the hardship students faced.

"By hosting camps such as this one, it will hopefully educate both girls and boys on the importance of staying in school," the group stated.

The camp was held at Bua Central College.

Students from Ratu Luke Secondary School, Immaculate Conception College, Naikavaki Secondary School, Lekutu Secondary School, Tabia Sanatan and Nabala Secondary School were part of the camp.