Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Strong wind warning remains for Lau

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 2:38PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for Lau land areas.

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast Southeast winds 40 to 50 km/hr from midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group; gusting to 60km/hr.

It has also forecast cloudy periods with some showers, and rough to very rough seas. 

For the rest of the country, there will be cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms; and moderate to fresh East to Southeast winds; and moderate to rough seas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  2. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  3. Fijians safe
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. FSC looks for new mill site
  8. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  9. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  4. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)