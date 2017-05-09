Strong wind warning remains for Lau

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:38PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for Lau land areas.

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast Southeast winds 40 to 50 km/hr from midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group; gusting to 60km/hr.

It has also forecast cloudy periods with some showers, and rough to very rough seas.

For the rest of the country, there will be cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms; and moderate to fresh East to Southeast winds; and moderate to rough seas.