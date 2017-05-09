Nailawa Settlement to pay for garbage collection

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:29PM DECADES of disposing rubbish in their backyards and creeks have ended for residents of Nailawa Settlement in Labasa.

In their own initiative, the residents, through talks with the settlement's landowner Peni Taloga, agreed to pay for a truck to collect the rubbish.

Mr Taloga said residents would only have to pay $0.50 cents to get their household rubbish collected from the roadside.

"The money collected is to pay for the gate fees at the Namara rubbish dump since it is Labasa Town Council's property and the rest of the money will be kept for other expenses in the settlement," he said.

Nailawa resident Loraini Kama said they had waited long enough to have this services in their area.

"This is the first time for us to have our rubbish collected and it's really great and we are happy to know that dumping of rubbish in nearby creeks will finally come to a stop," Ms Kama said.

Rubbish is collected every Thursday morning.