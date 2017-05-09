Fiji Time: 3:55 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nailawa Settlement to pay for garbage collection

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Update: 1:29PM DECADES of disposing rubbish in their backyards and creeks have ended for residents of Nailawa Settlement in Labasa.

In their own initiative, the residents, through talks with the settlement's landowner Peni Taloga, agreed to pay for a truck to collect the rubbish.

Mr Taloga said residents would only have to pay $0.50 cents to get their household rubbish collected from the roadside.

"The money collected is to pay for the gate fees at the Namara rubbish dump since it is Labasa Town Council's property and the rest of the money will be kept for other expenses in the settlement," he said.

Nailawa resident Loraini Kama said they had waited long enough to have this services in their area. 

"This is the first time for us to have our rubbish collected and it's really great and we are happy to know that dumping of rubbish in nearby creeks will finally come to a stop," Ms Kama said.

Rubbish is collected every Thursday morning.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  2. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  3. Fijians safe
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. FSC looks for new mill site
  8. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  9. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  4. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)