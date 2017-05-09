Upgraded Garvey Park officially opens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Garvey Park to officially open the upgraded sporting facility. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 1:21PM TAVUA'S renovated and upgraded Garvey Park was officially opened by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The park was destroyed during Tropical Cyclone Winston last year suffering considerable damage to its facilities.

During its reopening, Mr Bainimarama said with an investment of $0.5million, the sporting facility also boasted a new hall where sporting functions and meetings could be held.

"It is my great hope that you will take advantage of these facilities by developing new training, recreation and fitness programs," he said.

"We are a people who love sports, who value living healthy lives, and who have shown the world that we can compete on any field with any nation."