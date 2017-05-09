Water cut in greater Ba areas

Update: 1:18PM A BURST main at Vatulaulau area has disrupted water supply to residents in the greater Ba town area.
The Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers to expect the disruption to last until 3pm.
Areas affected include:
- Maururu
- Namosau
- Tauvegavega
- Yalalevu
- Clopcott
- Nailaga
- Varoko
- Sarava
- Navatu
- Etatoko
- Wilailai
- Sigave
- Nawaqarua
- Vadravadra
- Lavuci
- Natalecake
- Sorokoba
- Vatiyaka
- Varavu
- Elevuka
- Matiniqara
- Votua and
- Natutu.
Supply is expected to be restored at 4pm.
Customers who have queries are advised to contact WAF on 3346 777, or on mobile short code 5777, or email contact@waf.com.fj.