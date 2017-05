/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FSC chief executive Graham Clark. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:08PM THE Fiji Sugar Corporation has assured sugar cane growers in Rakiraki that a new sugar mill would be constructed within a period of three years.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said after a feasibility study in three months, construction work could begin soon after.

"We are looking at a time frame of between 22 to 30 months of construction," Mr Clark said.

"So we are looking at a three-year time frame from the decision of where to construct a new mill."