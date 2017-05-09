Australia contributed $30m-plus for Fiji's rehab

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:03PM THE Australian government has contributed more than $30million towards Fiji's recovery efforts from Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Australian counselor for Development Cooperation in Fiji and Tuvalu Christina Munzer said Australia remained committed to the country's rehabilitation efforts.

"I am proud that Australia has been able to contribute to Fiji's recovery following TC Winston providing around $30m for its rehabilitation activities," Ms Kunzer said in Rakiraki yesterday.

The Australian government contributed $3.2m to the new Rakiraki Municipal Market.

Ms Munzer said market vendors in Rakiraki had been resilient in the face of recovery struggles and the changing weather.

"I would also like to thank the market vendors of Rakiraki, in particular the women market vendors who have displayed great courage, resilience and strength in surviving the cyclone as well as the flooding experienced last year to rebuild their lives and their communities.

"Australia has a long standing commitment to support Rakiraki."