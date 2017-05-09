Vuniwaqa: Stand up against abusive behaviours

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 12:54PM A TOTAL of 1904 cases of physical violence and 559 cases of sexual offences against women was reported last year in a recent statistics from the Fiji Police Force.

This was revealed by the Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa who said violence against women and girls was a social problem that many people had witnessed and experienced throughout their life cycle, sometimes as victims and sometimes as aggressors.

"We as individuals must do more," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"We must all stand up against abusive behaviour. We all have a role to play in ending violence against women.

"It is the protectors of human rights and dignity like you who need to firstly understand how violence against women is destroying peace within homes and the negative impact it creates on the lives of each and everyone involved in it."