Rice harvest

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

A RICE farmer of Qelewaqa in Macuata says the Agriculture Department needs to do some real work instead of giving excuses to hardworking farmers.

Wailevu resident Ritesh Raj said he was worried about his two acres of rice crop which was ready for harvest after he was continuously told by personnel at the department's office in Labasa that the rice harvester was out of order.

Mr Raj claims he had been visiting the office for the past two weeks only to be told the harvester was out of order and that his rice would not be harvested.

"It is frustrating because they were the ones who told me in the first place to change the variety of my rice crop and now that it is ready for harvest, they are giving me excuses," he claimed.

"To make it worse, the variety I have now — which is the ball grain rice — is too short and cannot be harvested with a sickle. If I had known that this would have happened, I wouldn't have changed my crop and continued planting the long varieties that I had.

"This is a waste of the effort and time put into planting and preparing the rice crop," he said.

Meanwhile, questions sent to the ministry regarding the issue on Wednesday last week remained unanswered.








