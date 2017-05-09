Youth wing organises clean-up campaign

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Sanatan youth wing during the clean-up at Nadawa in Nasinu last Saturday. Picture: Supplied

ABOUT 70 youths took out time to help the community of Nadawa in Nasinu stay mosquito free.

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Fiji's youth wing organised a clean-up campaign during the weekend.

Sabha Fiji National secretary Virendra Lal said Sanatan Fiji was proud to involve its youths in such activities that benefited the community.

"This clean-up will not only help clean mosquito breeding places thus help reduce dengue cases but also build national pride in our youth, who are tomorrow's leaders."

Mr Lal stated the youth project of Sanatan Fiji was necessary to clean up a large area and to contribute to the nation in controlling unwanted diseases.

"We also hope to contribute to the overall aim of cleaning the environment to prevent global warming and create a healthy environment for all Fijians," he said.