Road upgrade brings relief

Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Roads Authority has improved road access for the community living along Matasama Farm Rd on the Kings Rd after upgrading the 130-metre stretch in the area.

The community consists of 30 farming households and is situated approximately six kilometres from Nausori Town, near Kasavu.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is working under the Fiji Roads Authority to implement its maintenance program by providing road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

FHH Korovou supervisor Ulaiasi Bolalailai said the roadwork came about through a service request for the "much needed attention" to the road condition, which was worse during rainy weather.

"We began with an excavator working on cut-outs, removing high shoulders and uneven surfaces as these allow water to damage the road surface," he said.

"After that, gravel was laid on the road and a roller and a grader were used to form the road surface."

Pastor of the Matasama Assemblies of God Church Viliame Navaru expressed his relief at the development as it would benefit his congregation of about 200 people who travel from Kasavu and Nausori.

"I know it's very hard for the members to come here when it was raining, but now that the road has been upgraded, I think it is going to be a new chapter for us and the community," he said.

Mr Navaru said transporting goods would be easier for farmers and people using the road to make purchases at the large piggery and a dairy farm at the road's end.

Meanwhile, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson has urged members of the public to contact them directly on their toll-free number 5720 or send them an email on info@fijiroads.org to follow up on requests and complaints.