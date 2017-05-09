Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Party clears air on member's resignation

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

AMAN Ravindra-Singh resigned as the secretary general for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) because of an internal matter between him and the party's board.

Party leader Lynda Tabuya said Mr Ravindra-Singh resigned voluntarily after not being able to keep up with his administrative role as general secretary because of his daily work, travel and personal commitments.

Ms Tabuya said his resignation had nothing to do with the party's talks of forming a coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2018 polls.

"Mr Ravindra-Singh remains a vital member of the board and loyal member of the party and continues to be involved in the overall direction of the party, including carrying out the mandate of the party to pursue a coalition with other opposition parties," she said.

Party's board member Pearl Antonio has been appointed as the acting general secretary.








