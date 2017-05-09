FSC says it will try early 4th pay

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Drasa Sector farmer Mahendra Prasad at the Sugar Reforms Bill 19 and 20 Consultation in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says it will make every effort to bring the fourth cane payment forward.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark made the comment in response to requests made by farmers to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs during consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill last week.

At the consultations, farmers asked the standing committee if the fourth cane payment could be brought forward to aid in harvest preparations and to make advance payments to entice manual labourers.

Labour shortage continues to be a huge issue in the industry and has resulted in mill stoppages which have added to inefficiencies and increasing costs.

Mr Clark said bringing the fourth cane payment forward was under consideration but no promises could be made.

"Our understanding is the fourth cane payment from the 2016 crop which according to the Master Award should be paid before end of May is what is used by the canefarmers to make preparations for the 2017 cane crushing season," he said.

"FSC, similar to the last cane payment and based on growers request, will endeavour to make the payment a bit earlier but this cannot be confirmed at the moment.

"We will do our best to make sure that payment is made as soon as possible but we cannot confirm the date yet."