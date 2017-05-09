Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Disaster response training for WWF

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

A THREE-day workshop was attended by the staff of World Wildlife Fund Pacific with the aim to better assisting its project communities directly after a natural or man-made disaster.

The Emergency Response Training (ERT) was organised by the Fiji Red Cross Society and was the first of its kind to be conducted outside FRCS

WWF Pacific ICT regional co-ordinator and workshop participant Alvin Kumar said the training was a good practical approach on being the first respondents to any disaster.

"Emergency Response Training enhanced my understanding about Red Cross, what are the steps required during assessment of any disaster in a systematic way of doing things. It also gave me an understanding of how the disaster management cycle works in a process flow (disaster response, disaster recovery, preparedness and mitigation)," Mr Kumar said.

"We should now see how we can utilise this knowledge and relate this to the community-based work which is carried out through conservation work," Kumar said.

FRCS disaster management co-ordinator and ERT facilitator Maciu Nokelevu said being a first respondent meant that an organisation not only had skilled personnel but recognition from the government too.

"This is achieved through legal documents such as disaster management plan and memorandum of understandings (MOUs). From FRCS point of view, the training is just part of dozens of training that one has to be equipped with to be able to respond better after a disaster."








