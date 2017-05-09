Listening mode

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party says it is embarking on a campaign to capture the concerns, desires, suggestions and thoughts of the people in the lead-up to the 2018 General Election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad announced the NFP's "Listening Campaign" during a working committee meeting at Rakiraki Village on Saturday.

"For the next several months, we will only listen to the people of Fiji," he said.

"We are not going to talk much because this Government is not listening to the people. They have gotten into the habit of telling people what to do.

"It's time for us to listen to the people and that is exactly what we are doing."

Prof Biman said comments made by sugarcane farmers during the recent consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill were clear examples of the frustration in the sector.

He said these frustrations were shared by people from almost every industry in the country.