Growers plead for cane price increase

CANEfarmers are pleading with Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation to consider their helpless state and increase cane tonnage price to $100.

Most canefarmers revealed at the National Farmers Union meeting in Labasa last week that they could not survive with the current $70 per tonne price.

Wailevu farmer Lognadan Prasad said the current price was not sufficient for farmers to repay loans, personal expenses and labourers.

Mr Prasad said the high cost of living was another added burden and that farmers were in a dilemma.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said FSC had no option but to stick to the price range in the Master Award.

Meanwhile, questions sent to Minister for Sugar and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his permanent secretary Yogesh Karan last Tuesday remained unanswered when this edition went to press.

"The Government is so intent about reviving the cane industry but it does not do enough to help the stakeholders of the industry.

"Farmers are struggling to put food on their table and even send their children to school."

Seaqaqa farmer Mohammed Iqbal Khan said that serious measures should be taken by Government to address farmers' pleas because nothing has been done to the cane price to complement the increasing cost of living.

Mr Khan said if the situation worsened than farmers would have no option but to sell their farms and look for greener pastures.

Responding to the requests Fiji Sugar Corporation's chief executive officer Graham Clark said all cane payments were made in accordance with the Master Award which does not provide for a guaranteed minimum price.