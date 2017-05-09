Calls made for independent council

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmers Nand Kishore (left) and Rajesh Kumar share their views after making submissions at the Sugar Reforms Bill 19 and 20 consultation in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

SUGARCANE farmers in the North have called for the Sugarcane Growers Council election to be held as soon as possible.

Speaking in an interview during the National Farmers Union meeting in Labasa this week, Wainikoro farmer Dewan Prasad claimed Government was so fond of asking people not to politicise the sugarcane industry when it was doing the very same thing.

He claimed that Government wanted to control the council and politicise it instead of leaving the council with farmers to let them handle its operations.

Union president Surendra Lal said it was time for Government to leave the council to be run by farmers.

Mr Lal claimed the sugarcane farmers in the North wanted to be independent from Government control.

"We want a council that is independent and will stand for the real needs and address issues and concerns of farmers.

"Farmers want the council office bearers to be elected by farmers," Mr Lal claimed.

"They do not mind paying the levies of the council and Government should leave all its operations to farmers."

The union's general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry claimed farmers wanted their own independent council.

When contacted yesterday, Sugarcane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty chose not to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, questions sent last week to the Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan remained unanswered when this edition went to press.