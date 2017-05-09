Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Differing views on fund Bill

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

WHILE sugarcane growers across the West are united in their opposition to the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill, there have been differing views on the Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill.

Under the existing legislation, the Sugar Cane Growers Fund is limited to funding loans to canegrowers at very little interest, limiting the fund's ability to grow its financial portfolio.

The proposed Bill seeks to allow the fund to invest surplus money into high interest yielding opportunities.

While making submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the proposed Bill last week, farmers from across the Western Division expressed mixed reactions.

Pushp Dass from the Fiji Cane Growers Association in Rakiraki said the fund had been established using farmers money and it should limit itself to sugarcane farmers needs.

"They can't use this Bill to dish out money for any other purpose," he said.

Kitione Taukei, a new farmer in Rakiraki, said supporting the proposed Bill would open up new opportunities for the fund and farmers.

"If we open this up, the fund could become a bank and even have an insurance arm that could help us during natural disasters," he said.

Growers, however, expressed concern at a section of the Bill which allowed the Sugar Minister to direct the fund to invest in certain investments he deemed lucrative.








