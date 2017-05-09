Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Police plead for info

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information on the whereabouts of a man convicted of one count of aggravated robbery who is currently on the run.

Deshwar Kishore Dutt, 33, escaped from custody late last month while in the company of a police escorting officer. "The search for 33-year-old Deshwar Kishore Dutt continues and we are again urging those who know of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers on 919," police spokesperson Ms Naisoro said.

"Our officers are out searching for him and anyone with information that could assist our search is requested to contact Crime Stoppers or their nearest Police station."

Dutt, also known as Amit, robbed two families in Samabula on July 20, 2014 and stole assorted items with total value of $165,863. He was sentenced to 15 years in absentia by High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo.








