Media training on sustainable growth

MEDIA representatives have been advised to have a better understanding of the regional dimensions of sustainable and resilient development.

Speaking at the opening of the Resilient and Sustainable Development and Media Communication Training in Nadi yesterday, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau urged communications professionals to exercise their powers in influencing policy and development in their various countries.

"Resilient and sustainable development simply means building the resilience of our region so that our islands are able to survive and withstand challenges that threaten their way of life and continued growth," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"For you as media partners, it means bringing stories to the fore."

Information officer for the Pacific Disability Forum Simione Bula said he hoped to build a network with other media representatives.

"This is an important workshop for me as it will assist me to identify ways of working together with journalists on how we can share stories of persons with disabilities in the Pacific on disability inclusive development," Mr Bula said.

The weeklong regional workshop which was attended by journalists and communications professionals from around the Pacific aimed to give a better understanding of the regional dimensions to sustainable and resilient development and equip them with ideas and tools to improve coverage on issues.

The workshop was organised by UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji in collaboration with Pacific Community (SPC), the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and other partners.