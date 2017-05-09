Father, son in manslaughter trial

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sekope (left) with his namesake and father Sekope Toduadua outside the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A FATHER and son along with three other men are standing trial before Justice Perera for the death of a 36-year-old man of Nadonumai in Lami three years ago.

Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

In his evidence yesterday, first prosecution witness Iliakimi Bubu alleged on the day of the offence he saw four of the five accused persons chasing Masi.

Mr Bubu told the court he saw Mr Toduadua kick Masi's leg before Mr Netani and Mr Tawake punched and kicked him.

Mr Bubu said while he was watching, he heard someone call out for the four to kill Masi.

He said he also heard Mr Vakelo tell Masi that if he punched Mr Netani, he was punching the whole village.

The alleged offence took place in the afternoon of the said date when the victim was intoxicated.

It is alleged that Masi went to his sister-in-law's house where a scuffle broke out between him and the five accused persons.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.