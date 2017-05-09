Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Father, son in manslaughter trial

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

A FATHER and son along with three other men are standing trial before Justice Perera for the death of a 36-year-old man of Nadonumai in Lami three years ago.

Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua along with Josese Tawake, Netani Vakelo and James Netani are charged with one count of manslaughter.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi on September 25, 2014.

In his evidence yesterday, first prosecution witness Iliakimi Bubu alleged on the day of the offence he saw four of the five accused persons chasing Masi.

Mr Bubu told the court he saw Mr Toduadua kick Masi's leg before Mr Netani and Mr Tawake punched and kicked him.

Mr Bubu said while he was watching, he heard someone call out for the four to kill Masi.

He said he also heard Mr Vakelo tell Masi that if he punched Mr Netani, he was punching the whole village.

The alleged offence took place in the afternoon of the said date when the victim was intoxicated.

It is alleged that Masi went to his sister-in-law's house where a scuffle broke out between him and the five accused persons.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65840.6394
JPY 55.068952.0689
GBP 0.37030.3623
EUR 0.44000.4280
NZD 0.70290.6699
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48290.4659

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mill will not be fixed, says PM
  2. Ballasting error blamed for capsize
  3. Fijians safe
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial
  5. Duo return to study
  6. Diabetics 'refusing' medicine
  7. FSC looks for new mill site
  8. Soldiers trained on human rights, gender issues
  9. Fijians go down fighting in Sydney
  10. $17m road upgrade bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cyclone Donna, will bring strong winds over Fiji waters Wednesday (03 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  4. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  5. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  6. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Government seeks Vanua blessing for expo Wednesday (03 May)