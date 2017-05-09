Reddy: Set targets

/ Front page / News

WITH the second term of school beginning today, students have been encouraged to stay positive and seek the support of teachers and peers when needed.

In his advice to students ahead of another new term, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy called on students to be fully prepared, set targets and ensure that all educational necessities were ready when they begin school today.

"Talk to your parents and guardians and brief them of your targets and expectations," Dr Reddy said.

He also requested parents to be actively involved in their child's education from the first day.

"Speak to your child about their feelings, expectations and issues affecting them and their plans for the year.

"Support your child mentally, emotionally and morally so that he or she is fully prepared for their educational demands."

Dr Reddy also said the Education Ministry was working closely with school managers to improve the delivery of education across the country.

He said there was constant interaction between the school managers and the ministry would continue to discuss issues aimed at improving the quality of education.