Veiseyaki awaits awards night

+ Enlarge this image Kalaveti Naece Veiseyaki (far left) at a practice session in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

LOCAL composer Kalaveti Veiseyaki is looking forward to the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music Awards night this Saturday.

Veiseyaki, who composed the song Holy Savasava, has been nominated in the Best Gospel Song category this year.

Veiseyaki said he was honoured to be nominated for the award and was looking forward to perform at the awards night.

"I am equally humbled and privileged to be nominated again this year for the Best Gospel Song Award.

"I wish to thank the directors of FPRA and the hardworking staff for staging these awards through the faithful sponsors of the night," he said.

"This year's nominations are against some very new and creative artistes but we have a fair chance of winning. I'm also grateful and privileged to sing live during the ceremony with my nominated song and a new original — Kalou Yalo-loloma."

The artiste, who goes by the stage name Tubuna Veiseyaki, won the award for the same category last year.

He revealed the nominated song Holy Savasava talked about the magnificence and beauty of the presence of God.

"The album was released by World Harvest Broadcast Network under the CMFI WHC Zone 21 in 2016. I wish to thank my zone leader, Nau Mere Kurulo for the inspiration to write this song," he said.

"I have prioritised writing and singing Gospel songs since 2009 when I started. I am deeply rooted in my Christian values."

Veiseyaki wished fellow nominees the best and challenged new artistes to be more creative and bring out the best in themselves.