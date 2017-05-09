Fiji Time: 3:55 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Officers told to return M-PAISA card

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

A DRAUNIIVI villager in Ra claims that his Help for Homes card was taken away by police officers.

While speaking at an informal discussion with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Rakiraki yesterday, Jone Nabaisila said his card was confiscated by Rakiraki police officers in January this year.

He said he had been waiting for five months for an explanation on why his card was removed.

The elderly man said his family was living in a make-shift shelter that could not protect them from the elements.

He said a recent bout of adverse weather that affected Rakiraki a few weeks ago had resulted in water seeping into his home and spoiling their belongings.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama referred Mr Nabaisila to police officers at the Rakiraki Police Station and called for the officers to return the M-PAISA card.

He also ordered that the man be given the assistance that he had been waiting for.








