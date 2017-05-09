Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

FSC looks for new mill site

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

THE feasibility study for a new sugar mill in Rakiraki will be carried out after two months.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said the study would ensure that the corporation chose the right location for a new mill.

"I can confirm now that we are looking for the right location for the new factory," he said.

"The right location means putting it in a place where your whole costs will be lower.

"FSC is all about making the growers more viable.

"We need to reduce your costs.

"We need to put the mill in the right place so your costs will be less and that's money in your pocket.

"That's what we are trying to achieve and we are trying to have a successful financial future for all growers in this area."

Mr Clark also assured growers in Rakiraki that they would not bear any extra costs after the closure of the Penang sugar mill.

"The farmer will continue to pay for the cost of moving the cane to Penang.

"We will move the cane from Penang to Rarawai and we will bear the cost directly to the factory in Ba.

"There will be no additional cost requirement."

The new CEO also challenged Rakiraki growers to work on reducing their cost of production in the next harvesting season.

"My challenge to the farmers here is to reduce your costs. Be more efficient and increase your yield and to use all of the facilities that are used to support you given by this Government.

"There is no reason our cane yield in this area should be below 50 tonnes by hectare, which is where we should be."








