Duo return to study

+ Enlarge this image Alesi Naroko (left), Salome Senivuga and Sera Buka after the distribution of school supplies. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

A 17-YEAR-OLD who left school after Year Six is among the 50 dropouts returning to school this year.

Alesi Naroko of Yavuna Village in Nadi was forced to drop out after losing interest in her studies.

She stayed home and assisted her 75-year-old grandmother.

Her younger sister Sera Buka, 15, also dropped out of school last year.

Through a new program implemented by the Education Ministry and its development partners, Alesi and Sera will start school from today.

The duo was among students who received stationery packs in time for their return to school.

"We live with our grandmother and no one in the family works, we just farm and plant what we need," Alesi said.

"We left school a while ago and now, we are going back to school. "I will be attending the Technical College in Nadi and my sister will start Year 9 at Mulomulo Secondary School."

Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, who presented the stationery packs to students, said the program started this year with the objective of reaching out to children staying home.

"We tried to see if we can get them back out in the school system as some of them are at home because they lack motivation," he said.

"Unless we do this, we will continue to see the society compartmentalised into those who are very poor and this will have intergenerational impact on poverty.

"Children of poor households drop out and when they grow up, their children will drop out so we have to break into that segment and get them in the school system.

"It's not all about getting them to join the formal labour market. Some of them will be in their own mechanical jobs or poultry shed so my feeling is that this lot has a greater chance of producing job givers and small entrepreneurs and this is what the country wants."

Dr Reddy was asked whether this would have an impact on students as they were starting school late.

"In every class, you have about 10 per cent who are not doing well so the worst scenario is that they will be part of that 10 per cent.

"What we can do is identify that 10 per cent and whether or not they are part of the 10 per cent. We can also do some remedial work with them."

Agencies like the Australian Quality Education Program (AQEP) and Save the Children Fiji have assisted in this project.

The project is likely to extend into other areas in the Western Division, including Lautoka and Rakiraki.