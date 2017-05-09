Fiji Time: 3:53 PM on Tuesday 9 May

Damaged bridges

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority and Higgins Fiji Ltd have been told to survey two damaged bridges in the district of Nasau, Ra, where more than 3000 people reside.

The order came from the Commissioner Western's office after concerns were raised by Nasau district spokesperson Meli Tokalau at an informal discussion with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Rakiraki yesterday.

Mr Tokalau said the Savusavu bridge and the Burelevu bridge had been inaccessible since Tropical Cyclone Winston, forcing villagers to use bamboo rafts and boats to transport produce for those travelling to the Rakiraki market each week.

He said the damaged bridges also made it difficult for villagers waiting for housing supplies under the Help for Homes initiative.

He said several requests had been made to authorities including the FRA for a permanent solution to the bridge.

Mr Tokalau said a lot of families had to rely on smaller vehicles to transport much needed supplies including food when returning from Rakiraki Town.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau agreed that the two bridges were an important access point for villages in the district of Nasau, Saivou and Tokaimalo.

He said one of the bridges had been damaged for almost two years.

He added there were plans by FRA to build a temporary bridge beside the two bridges.

"FRA is working to build Bailey bridges at Savusavu and Burelevu as a solution," he said.








