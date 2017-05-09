FRA evaluates design options

/ Front page / News

The Fiji Roads Authority is evaluating design options to fully stabilise the Lomaloma landslip between Savusavu and Labasa.

The authority's CEO, John Hutchinson, said the designs were continuously evaluated.

Mr Hutchinson said the authority might seek tender for further geotechnical works on the slip.

"The Lomaloma slip reinstatement work was carried out in 2014 and 2015 and it was unfortunate that the road surface has dropped and deformed to a large extent in the last few weeks," he said.

"A contributing factor was the heavy rainfall experienced in the area earlier this month.

"FRA has engaged experts to carry out further geotechnical drilling work to try and establish the cause of the Lomaloma slip and we have now progressed into design phase."

Mr Hutchinson said the safety of travellers was of concern and urged motorists to use the diversion route adjacent to the road.

Commuters along the Labasa/Savusavu highway have raised their concerns with this newspaper regarding the deteriorating condition of the slip.

Savusavu resident Jerry Ovini said the saddest thing that could happen at the slip was the loss of a life if there was a big landslide.

Mr Ovini said the Lomaloma slip had greatly dropped from its original height as soil continued to slip under the road.