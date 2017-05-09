Fiji Time: 3:54 PM on Tuesday 9 May

$17m road upgrade bill

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, May 09, 2017

UPGRADING roadworks on Taveuni will cost about $17 million.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson confirmed that five bridges had been identified for this upgrading works program.

In an interview with this newspaper, Mr Hutchinson said upgrading works would be tendered this year.

"The bridges and crossing needed replacements as its condition have deteriorated," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said their main concern was to provide better roads for the people.

"The areas that we have identified are Nalele, Naqai, Balili, Soqulu 1, Soqulu 2 and Soqulu 3."

The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.








