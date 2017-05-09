Call to promote recycling

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pearl maker Justin Hunter. Picture: Supplied

RENOWNED pearl maker Justin Hunter believes Fiji's leading role in the United Nations Conference of Parties 23rd meeting (COP23) provides a perfect opportunity to promote recycling initiatives with international stakeholders.

This, he said, could include the promotion of recycling wastes in sewerage systems for agricultural zones and renewable energy.

In making this known at the national budget consultation in Savusavu, Mr Hunter said COP23 had a great potential to attract international donors who would want to share that same presidency stage with Fiji.

"Some of our expenses are on building infrastructure like sewerage, rubbish dumps and renewable energy and this year we are chairing COP 23 and we were the first country to sign the Paris Accord," he said.

"I think there is a huge opportunity where we can actually make some real big advances in putting financing pressures on people who want to share that stage with Fiji.

"One of the issues we can look at is sewerage plants, for example, we can come up with mechanical system where we are not dumping wastes into the sea but actually recycling into agriculture zone and in this way, we don't need fertilisers and a lot will want to share that concept with Fiji."

Mr Hunter said such opportunity would provide an ideal time to find suitable donors and strategic partners for these recycling initiatives.

"We really need to look at what we can do to increase visibility on our roads and addressing climate change and also bring in partners who would want to be part of this initiative and I just think it is a good time to get some help to invest in clean energy," he said.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum agreed with Mr Hunter, describing such initiatives as a good idea.

However, he said that only 20 per cent of the climate change funding was used on adaptation measures while 80 per cent was used on mitigation.

"We are concerned about adaptation measures, we are more of adaptation and one objective for Fijian presidency in COP 23 is to change the permutation regarding that but I totally agree with you," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.